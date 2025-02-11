Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 116,501 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HAE stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

