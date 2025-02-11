Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 236 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 945.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

