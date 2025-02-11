Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,814 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.10%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

