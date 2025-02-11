Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,549 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

