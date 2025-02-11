Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

