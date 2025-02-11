Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,215,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 130,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

