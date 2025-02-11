Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.