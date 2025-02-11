Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

