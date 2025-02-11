Seros Financial LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

