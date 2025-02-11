SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,164 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

