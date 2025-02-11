SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 752 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $238.23 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.