Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Silgan alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Silgan by 87.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,278,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.