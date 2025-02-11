Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

