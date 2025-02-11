Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $340.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

