Spire Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Argan by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $124,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,037.48. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

