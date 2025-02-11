Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,295,000 after buying an additional 727,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,491,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

