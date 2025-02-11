State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.56 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 83.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.