State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.63 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 84,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $450,732.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,352.36. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,844.10. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,913 shares of company stock worth $34,303,787 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.