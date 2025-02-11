State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 103 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

