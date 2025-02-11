State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 114 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Integer worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.10.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

