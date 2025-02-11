Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

