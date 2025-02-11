Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 14,364 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.55% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 52,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZT opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

