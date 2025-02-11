Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

