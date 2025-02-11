Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 416 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QSR stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
