Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $617,000 Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of SPYI opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

