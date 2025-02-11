Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.32. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $249.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $256.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

