Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.