Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

