Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJHFree Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 381,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,749 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter.

XJH opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

