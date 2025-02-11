Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $657,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after buying an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 279,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 189,180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 177,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 177,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 142,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

