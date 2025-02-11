Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 552 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

