Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,649 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.25% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $24.48.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

