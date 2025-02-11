Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

