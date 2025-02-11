Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

