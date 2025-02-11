Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,296 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 652,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 525,502 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

