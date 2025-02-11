Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 835 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,437,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 564,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

