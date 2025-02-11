The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.