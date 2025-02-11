The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,128.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

