The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

