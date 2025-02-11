TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %
TTE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
