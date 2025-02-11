TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

TTE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.