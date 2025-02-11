Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,247 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

