Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

