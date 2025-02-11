Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSH opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

