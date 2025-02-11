Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after buying an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after buying an additional 178,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Shares of VMC opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.29. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $225.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

