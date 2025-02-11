Waters (WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $856.87 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $407.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.64.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.