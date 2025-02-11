Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

