Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 992 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $725.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $629.73 and a 200 day moving average of $576.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

