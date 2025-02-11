Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

