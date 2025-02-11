Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,192.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

