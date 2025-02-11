Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 169.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 187.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.